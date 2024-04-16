Exhibition “Sparkles”

09 am – 04:30 pm, Tues – Sun, 14 – 28 Apr 2024

QS Art Space

189B/3 Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, Thảo Điền ward, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From the organizer:

To enhance the spectrum of artistic endeavors and broaden its cultural offerings, Quang San Art Museum is pleased to announce our collaboration with Noirfoto to present a captivating photography exhibition to the public. Marking a significant milestone, this inaugural black-and-white exhibition, titled “Sparkles”, is set to enrich the museum’s repertoire of fine arts events.

A captivating black and white photography exhibition, meticulously organized by Noirfoto as part of the esteemed Noirfotocontest2023, offers an exquisite selection of the top 25 works from over a thousand entries. These compelling pieces will grace the walls of the QS Art Space within the Quang San Art Museum, marking a significant collaboration between Noirfoto and the museum. Recognising the profound artistry inherent in photography, the Quang San Art Museum has chosen to co-organize this exhibition, underscoring its dedication to elevating the medium within the public consciousness.

Now in its fifth year, the Noirfotocontest continues to serve as a cornerstone for talented photographers of all ages and nationalities, providing a platform for them to share their stories, ideas, and emotions through the evocative lens of black-and-white film photography. This annual event not only nurtures individual growth but also fosters connections within the photography community, enriching the collective appreciation for the art form.

The showcased works at the “Sparkles” exhibition have been meticulously printed by Visual Artist Pham Tuan Ngoc and his esteemed colleagues at the Noirfoto Darkroom, renowned as Vietnam’s premier darkroom facility. Within this hallowed space, Ngọc has masterfully demonstrated his darkroom photographic printing techniques, yielding a “sparkling yet quiet” beauty that epitomizes the essence of black and white photography. This collaborative effort between Noirfoto and the Quang San Art Museum seeks to promote the love and practice of photography and aims to enrich the broader Vietnamese art community, fostering a deeper connection with this timeless and captivating art form.

