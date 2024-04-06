Navigating with Nature

10 am – 07 pm, 04 – 28 Apr 2024

NGÃ Art Space

20 Hai Bà Trưng, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

We live in the age of high technology and synthetics, and humanity persists in crafting intricate replicas of nature, molding them to suit our whims. How can we, in such a contemporary and fast-paced changing climate, find a balance between Nature and the artificials? And is it possible to replace everything with technologies and AI?

Philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson once observed, “Nature always wears the colors of the spirit.” As society becomes increasingly digitized, it is imperative to recognize that nature is not merely a passive backdrop but a vibrant tapestry teeming with signs and symbols, waiting to be decoded. In our quest for innovation and progress, we often overlook the subtle nuances and intricate patterns that nature provides—a repository of wisdom waiting to be explored. And this is the essence that algorithms can chase, but never truly capture.

Selected artworks from the participating artists all carry the leitmotif of naturalness, weaving a tapestry of reverence for the raw beauty and unbridled vitality of the natural world. While each artist employs a unique style and approach, their collective admiration for Nature in its purest essence unites them in a common pursuit, and artists try not only to observe but also to unravel all the intricacies of the universe and human beings.

A common thread binds the theme of the exhibition — be it “The Creation” by Aigana Gali, “The Observation” by Laurent Lainé, “The Admiration” by Sarah Ann Weber, “The Adaptation” by Jessica Taylor Bellamy, “The Interaction” by Lương Văn Việt, “The Integration” by Bách Vũ (Mark Vu) or the “The Liberation” by DRIFT — each offering a unique perspective on the profound interplay between humanity and the natural world.

Follow updates on event’s page.