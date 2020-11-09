Exhibition: The Silence is Deafening

Opening: Fri 13 Nov 2020, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Exhibition: 13 Nov 2020 – 08 Jan 2021

Vin Gallery

No 11 Street 55, Thảo Điền Ward, District 2, Hồ Chí Minh city

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery is pleased to announce a new show by Hanoian artist, Le Thuy. In this solo “The silence is deafening”, Le Thuy (b. 1988) invites us into an aspect of her artistic world that has not yet been seen in her previous works. Presented amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide social and political chaos, this new body of works make a timely, yet subtle statement. In her older works, the search for beauty was a consolation, a contemplation. Now, in “The silence is deafening”, Thuy creates a space for reflection, mourning, and restoration.

In her own words: “I wish to create a space of silence, where tragedies are happening. Illusions of mundane life, selfishness, indifference, and fear delivering us a world without any sound – A dead world.” This solo show marks an important milestone in Le Thuy’s career with new material experimentation, such as lacquer, and the intervention into space; but also showcases a new maturity and confidence.

About Le Thuy

Born in Thanh Hoa Province in 1988, Le Thuy has an intimate knowledge of rural life as she grew up on a farm. She currently lives and works in Hanoi after graduating from Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2013.

Thuy has developed her personal narrative using her painting as philosophical life witness. She paints on silk, inspired by traditional Vietnamese folk narratives. Common animals like dogs, deer, birds, fish and insects populate her paintings. However, the animal imagery of Le Thuy’s painting are personifications for struggles faced and often they are characterized either as victims or as destructive elements. Embedded in her intentionally beautiful compositions are elements of disturbance, decay and death. Thuy has been successful in manipulating the Vietnamese classical medium of silk painting to house a contemporary monologue on the contradiction of beauty and, or in, death.”, in an essay written by Seah Tzi-Yan, Programme Curator of Young Talent Programme 2016/2017.

Le Thuy has won two awards including Young Talent Programme in 2016 organised by ION orchard and Affordable Art Fair, Singapore. Her works are in the collections of Dogma Collection, Salon Saigon Collection, and private collection locally and internationally.

About Vin Gallery

Based in the heart of District 2, Vin Gallery has established an active presence in art fairs across Asia by promoting cross-cultural hybridization. We aim to bring artists with critical practices to HCMC to share their work with the local art scene while simultaneously striving to discover and promote promising South East Asia artists to the international art scene. Our artists come from diverse cultural backgrounds and art educations, work with various mediums and have a spectrum of life experiences. They have strong conceptual and challenging visions, materialized in continually evolving forms which we try to foster by creating networks and collaborations with other art spaces in Asia and beyond.

Follow updates on event’s page.