Opening : 10 am, Wed 25 Oct 2023

Exhibition: 9 am – 05 pm 25 – 29 Oct 2023

Nguyen Khac Chinh Studio

No.24, alley 61 Giang Van Minh, Doi Can, Ba Đinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

“Cockcomb Flower” is Nguyen Khac Chinh’s 7th solo exhibition marks his 10-year journey of growing and reinventing as an artist. It will be held at his own NGUYEN KHAC CHINH STUDIO. Triển lãm cá nhân “Cockcomb Flower” will display several works that will take you from the creation of the art style to its evolution through different themes and periods. The highlights of the exhibition include “Seeking For Real Face” (2013) that defined Chinh’s artistic approach and unique identity along with many dessins sketched during his creative process. His newest art piece “Cockcomb Flower”, will be on display for the first time at the studio.

At the exhibition, you can immerse in Chinh’s creative process and going through how his work came to be. It is his hope to host anual exhibitions like this to welcome the public to his studio to admire his artworks and learn how his creations come to be. Come to the exhibition and experience the emotions and passion for the art world through the lens of Nguyen Khac Chinh’s artistic identity.

Artist – Nguyễn Khắc Chinh

– Born in 1984 at Hanoi, Vietnam.

– Graduation Hanoi Fine Art University on 2006.

– Member of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

Solo exhibition

– 2023 Solo exhibition “Cockbomb Flower”, 25-29/10/2023

NGUYEN KHAC CHINH STUDIO – No.24, alley 61 Giang Van Minh, Doi Can, Ba Đinh, Hanoi, Vietnam

– 2022: Solo Exhibition “Mây Thượng Thiên – Clouds In Heaven” on July 17th – 21st 2022 at NGUYEN KHAC CHINH STUDIO – No 24/61 Giang Van Minh, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2019: Solo Exhibition “Thế Giới Ma-Nơ-Canh – Manequin World” on October 17th 2019 at Vietnam Fine Art Museum – 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Str, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2017: Solo Exhibition “Tết” in event fashion show of Adrian Anh Tuan “ It’s A Man World – Valenciani Resort 2017 on 07th Jan 2017 at French Embassy at 49 Nguyen Du – Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2015: Solo Exhibition : “Cuộc Sống Của Ma-Nơ-Canh – Manequin’s Life” 2nd at Ho Chi Minh fine art museum on 30th Jun to 09th July 2015 at 97A Pho Duc Chinh, D1, HCMC, Vietnam.

– 2014: Solo Exhibition: “Cuộc Sống Của Ma-Nơ-Canh – Manequin’s Life” on 9th September to 14th September at Vietnam Fine Art Museum at 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc Str, Ba Dinh, Hanoi, Vietnam.

– 2012: Solo exhibition: ”Looking for Happiness” on 31st Aug – 9th Sep at John Ardos Gallery, 6 Demsey Rd, Singapore.