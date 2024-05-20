Exhibition The Grapevine Selection 2024

10 am – 05 pm, 18 – 30 May 2024

ART30 Gallery

No. 30 Quang Trung, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Hanoi Grapevine

Following the success of previous seasons, the annual exhibition The Grapevine Selection – Lựa chọn của Grapevine 2024 will officially open on 17 May 2024, at Art30 Gallery, 30 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi, featuring more than 20 pieces of varied forms of expression from 9 artists.

With strict criteria of the Art Advisory Board, the exhibition features the artists’ most recent works, each differentiated by its own artistic style. The exhibition focuses on artists and works with notable representative value, setting milestones for the future of long-term art archiving and collecting. Stretching from the series “Creation” by Nguyễn Đức Tín and subtle yet thoughtful works by Ngô Đình Bảo Châu (HCMC), self-portraits by Huy Phan (Da Lat), lacquer creations by Lê Thừa Tiến (Hue), to the latest “Vũng Hoa” by Nguyễn Duy Mạnh, contemporary narrative works by Nguyễn Thị Diệp and Thùy Anh Đặng, and the search for Phùng Nguyên’s ancient culture by Lâm Na (Hanoi), The Grapevine Selection offers a universal yet equally rich and multi-faceted view of Vietnamese contemporary art.

With the vision of The Grapevine Selection exhibition as a contribution to the foundation of the creative industry and art market in Vietnam, the choice of space enhances the experience of contemporary works while also partly facilitating a dialogue between history and modernity, tradition and innovation. The Grapevine Selection exhibition will take place from 17 to 30 May 2024, in the space of a more than 100-year-old French mansion nestled in the middle of Quang Trung street, Hanoi; and in June at the Institute of Smart City and Management, District 1, HCMC.

Art Advisory Board

– Ariel Phạm, art collector and head of an art organisation

– Đỗ Tường Linh, curator and art researcher

– Sophie Huang, researcher and international collector

List of artists

– Huy Phan

– Lê Thừa Tiến

– Lâm Na

– Ngô Đình Bảo Châu

– Nguyễn Duy Mạnh

– Nguyễn Đức Tín

– Nguyễn Thị Diệp

– Thùy Anh Đặng

The Grapevine Selection exhibition is organised by Hanoi Grapevine and ddur.production, with valuable support and companionship from ART30 Gallery, Institute of Smart City and Management (ISCM), Vietnam Art Collection, Phố Bên Đồi, Art Republik Vietnam, LUXUO, and be-wine.

About The Grapevine Selection:

The Grapevine Selection – Lựa chọn của Grapevine is an annual exhibition that aims to fulfill Hanoi Grapevine’s mission of promoting Vietnamese contemporary art at home and abroad. This exhibition is expected to bring artists closer to professionals and the art-loving community to support their future career growth. We want to be one of the pioneering creative spaces that focus on, monitor, and research the development of contemporary art in Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.