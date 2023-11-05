09:30 am – 06 pm, 13 Nov – 31 Dec 2023

Work Room Four

31 alley 67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Work Room Four invite you to join us for their 10th birthday celebration exhibition “Now We Are 10”

To mark this milestone – and in keeping with tradition – we are combining classical and contemporary exhibition styles and we look forward to welcoming you to an interactive experience combined with multi-artist fine art contributions.

In June 2023 Work Room Four turned 10. We are celebrating this remarkable milestone with this exhibition. It has been an amazing decade of creating, making and learning, our journey has been enriched with a wealth of memories, invaluable learning processes and incredible projects and partnerships. 10 years on, we stand with an even greater passion to continue championing and promoting art and design from Vietnam to a wider audience. “Now we are 10” is an exhibition designed to unite artists, designers and community.

The exhibition is divided into two parts, the first element is an open submission showcase of over 70 pieces of decade specific work by our creative network of artists and designers.

The second component is interactive and invites our audience and community to consider creativity as a subject matter through a series of installations – What is creativity and why is it important?

About Work Room Four

Founded in 2013 (almost accidentally) on the 4th floor of building E at 9 Trần Thánh Tông (Zone 9) as a place for art, design and education to converge. Work Room Four has now grown into a multidisciplinary art and design studio/gallery, still with a focus on creative collaboration and a passion to push boundaries and share new perspectives within the rapidly expanding artistic, social and commercial climate of contemporary Vietnam.

Work Room Four aims to provide a space that values creativity, nurtures talent, creates good design and showcases contemporary art.

We are designers, artists, we are eternal students and we love being part of any creative endeavour. Since the beginning in 2013 – our hope and our goal: Create Something New (as often as we possibly can.

Follow updates on event’s page.