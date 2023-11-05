Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2023 Opening Ceremony in HCMC

07 pm, Mon 13 Nov 2023

Floor 4, Hải An Gallery

2B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Đa Kao ward, District 1, HCMC

This event is invitation only

Opening the fifth edition in HCMC, Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2023 with numerous captivating and quality exhibitions, talks and seminars awaits you!

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2023 (VFCD 2023) initiated by RMIT University Vietnam creates an open, timely and interactive platform for creative individuals and organisations to engage with thousands of audiences online and offline.

This year, VFCD takes on the theme of MIND & MACHINE, with talks/seminars, exhibitions, showcases and numerous other activities; discussing the essential role of design in the intersection between technology and humans, while also encouraging the audiences to join the exploration and dialogues on how technology is changing the way human design.

With these activities, VFCD aims to enhance the support the strategic objectives within the National Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries in Vietnam, including establishing a strong connection between the country’s cultural development and socio-economic growth. At the same time, the festival contributes to the formation of a “creative belt” across the country through the eventual expansion of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in Vietnam.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 continues the resounding success of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design from 2019 to 2022. The event has created a significant impact on the media, driven collaboration, partnerships and projects among organisations and individuals in the cultural-creative sector.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner.

