09:00 – 21:00, 08 – 14 Nov 2023

Annamoi

21 – 23 Hàng Bún, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This Open Studio by the young and talented artist Trang Nguyen is her first solo showcase dedicated to all her teachers and friends who became a significant part of her life during her 5 years spent at Vietnam University of Fine Arts. As its name suggests, “New Wide Open Road” is also Trang’s heartfelt goodbye as she has decided to move to Thailand to embark on a new meaningful journey for a new chapter in her life!

About Trang Nguyễn

Trang Nguyễn graduated from the Faculty of Fine Art (Khoa Hội hoạ) at Vietnam University of Fine Art, specializing in lacquer in 2022. She’s very much fascinated by the technique used and special visual effects achieved in lacquer paintings. She wants to especially dive deep into the art of mastering Vietnamese traditional lacquer (Sơn Ta). She believes art is a medium to discover the unknown and express her artistic identity and individuality.

Trang’s creations explore the beauty of nature and human, together with the connection with different life forces through an elusive expression of lacquer using a refined visual language.

In April 2022, she was awarded 3rd prize for her lacquer artwork participating in the Student Exhibition 2022, organized by Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

Trang has participated in the following group exhibitions:

2020:

– “From Tradition to Tradition” Exhibition

– Hàng Trống Tet Art Exhibition

2021:

– Young Artists Club Exhibition “What are we tricking?” at VCCA – Vincom Center for Contemporary Art.

– “I am Us” Exhibition.

– Exhibition of the Faculty of Fine Art at Vietnam University of Fine Art.

2022:

– Student Exhibition, organized by Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

– Graduation Exhibition, organized by Vietnam University of Fine Arts.

