Home Event Listings Art Hà Nội Creative City Dialogues
Hà Nội Creative City Dialogues
09:30 am – 11:00 am, Tues 22 Nov 2023
Gia Lam Train Factory
551 Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Long Biên, Hà Nội
Registration link (40 person)
From Hanoi Festival of Creative Design:
Hanoians love coffee
Bạc Xỉu is iced coffee with milk
Đen Đá is black coffee with ice
Nâu Nóng is hot coffee with condense milk
Cà Phê Muối is a coffee mix with a pinch of sea salt
Special guests: Poppy Jarratt (Dundee Creative City Design), Chris McCreery (Belfast City of Music), Vũ Thảo (Hà Nội Creative City of Design), John Peto (Derry~Londonderry UK City of Culture).
In Vietnamese and English, language support provided
This event is by the British Council in partnership with the Viet Nam Architect Association, as part of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 and the Ha Noi Design and Creativity Festival.
Follow updates on event’s page.
| Hanoi Festival of Creative Design
[email protected]
Youtube