Hà Nội Creative City Dialogues

09:30 am – 11:00 am, Tues 22 Nov 2023

Gia Lam Train Factory

551 Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Long Biên, Hà Nội

Registration link (40 person)

From Hanoi Festival of Creative Design:

Hanoians love coffee

Bạc Xỉu is iced coffee with milk

Đen Đá is black coffee with ice

Nâu Nóng is hot coffee with condense milk

Cà Phê Muối is a coffee mix with a pinch of sea salt

Special guests: Poppy Jarratt (Dundee Creative City Design), Chris McCreery (Belfast City of Music), Vũ Thảo (Hà Nội Creative City of Design), John Peto (Derry~Londonderry UK City of Culture).

In Vietnamese and English, language support provided

This event is by the British Council in partnership with the Viet Nam Architect Association, as part of the UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 and the Ha Noi Design and Creativity Festival.

Follow updates on event’s page.