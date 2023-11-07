”All Play Day”

09 am – 05 pm, Sat 18 Nov 2023

RMIT – Saigon South campus

702 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Tân Phong, D7, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Vietnamese Gamechanger is a series of events for knowledge exchanges, networking and game design camps for creatives in the Vietnamese gaming industry, organised by Creative Contact. The event series is part of the Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2023.

The events provide opportunities for game creators in board games, 3D games, 2D animation, game illustration and more with three main activities:

1. Talk: Listen & Play – Vietnamese games and their potential

Time: 9:00 – 12:00

Location: RMIT – Saigon South campus – Auditorium 2.1.004 Eng & Vnese (live interpretation)

2. Workshop: Do & Play – Boardgame Design 101

Time: 14:00 – 16:00

Venue: RMIT – Saigon South campus – Auditorium 2.1.004

3. Exhibition: See & Play – game publications from partners

Time: 9:00 – 17:00

Venue: RMIT – Saigon South campus – Room 2.1.006-007

Through these activities, game creators will have the opportunity to collaborate and generate game product concepts rich in the Vietnamese identity, thereby showcasing the intellectual and technological power in this field to larger communities. Specifically, participants will gain more insights on culture, philosophy, logical thinking and rich imagination in regard to games. They will also learn about the technologies currently used in the industry to realise their ideas, such as printing cards, 3D printing, 2D and 3D graphics, among others.

The event series hopes to offer an inspiring space, promote the potential of game creators in general and enhance the exchange of knowledge and experiences among different communities within the gaming industry. At the same time, it allows participants to see, understand, and interact with Vietnamese cultural values through creative products made by Vietnamese creators.

About Creative Contact

Creative Contact is a community project created in late 2022 with the aim of forming connections among creative individuals and creative industries, as well as between the creative individuals/industries and other fields. With this direction, Creative Contact has successfully organised multiple interdisciplinary workshops such as Photo x 3D, Music x Advertising, Graffiti x Florist, Calligraphy & Watercolor, and coming up next is the Vietnamese Gamechanger event series in VFCD 2023.

Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and partners including individuals, groups, organisations, enterprises in the creative industries, with Behalf Studio as the creative partner and Hanoi Grapevine as the media partner./

