Opening & Performing: 07 pm – 11 pm, Sat 25 Nov 2023

Showcase: 26 Nov – 02 Dec 2023

6th Floor – Toong

198 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, D.3, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

Creative Collaboration: MONIQ Studio (Doan Anh Thu) X Phuc Van Dang (Phucisme)

INNER EYE Fashion Design Showcase – an integrated form of arts over the human body and mind.

INNER EYE Collection is inspired by the transition from intercultural to cross-cultural to explore the boundaries where humans wander their internal world and reflect to themselves. The collection includes 20+ fashion items, 4+ crafted symbol accessories together with 4 exclusively sculptures. It presents how pliable an dialogue from past to present throughout arts, crafts and fashion.

Through the convergence of Fashion, Visual Arts and Performance, INNER EYE is regarded as an visionary interpretation, the power of all-seeing eyes beyond the sight, which connects the sight across the human mind and awakens own human inner peace and balance.

The Opening Event of INNER EYE | “Thấy/Thấu” have the participation of:

– Performance Art: Lam Duy Phuong (Kim)

– AI Animation: Le Thanh Tung (Crazy Monkey)

– Sound Performance: Dekay & Fanglanx

Follow updates on event’s page.