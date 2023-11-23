Art for You 16th Edition

09:30 am – 08 pm, 30 Nov – 10 Dec 2023

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Art For You, the affordable art fair organised by Manzi Art Space and Work Room Four is back in Hanoi this December with its 16th edition. Buying art from Art For You is a simple way to support your local artistic community through being a patron of the arts, every purchase you make here, has a direct impact on local practitioners.

The fair was founded in 2014 with the ambition to remunerate artists for their work and support independent art spaces in Hanoi.

The art fair has grown into an anticipated art event trusted by artists and audience alike.

We will be showing over 200 artists showcasing over 400 pieces of Art in this fair.

The fair is a thoughtfully displayed and well curated selection of Vietnam’s most exciting talent and ensures that both seasoned and novice buyers of art find something extraordinary to take home.

Discover something beautiful and engaging and give it a home – many artworks will be repriced for those days ONLY to fit within the fair pricing range of $25 to $1500

Follow updates on event’s page.