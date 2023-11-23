08 pm, Sun 03 Dec 2023

Hanoi Opera House

Số 1 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Ticket

From the organizer:

Celebrating over a year of connecting with the audience and embarking on a journey to share the splendid values of art with thousands of spectators from the community, our Vietnam Youth Orchestra is ready to grace the stage of the Hanoi Opera House with the VYO Grand Concert 2023!

In this comeback performance, VYO will bring forth a rich feast of classical music, infused with diverse cultural colours from around the world. Join VYO in exploring classical music in the lands that gave birth to classical masterpieces, such as England, embarking on an adventure through Japan, and discovering the enchanting connection between classical music and the distinctive sounds echoing across the regions of Vietnam!

The concert includes engaging exploration activities such as:

– An intriguing exhibition showcasing various orchestral instruments

– Mini-games exploring the model of the Symphony Orchestra

– Podcasts humorously introducing timeless masterpieces and renowned composers

Ticket price: 150,000 – 300,000 – 500,000 VNĐ

PROGRAM

– Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1

– Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (selected movements)

– R. Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite

– Yuzo Toyama: Rhapsody for Orchestra

– Trần Mạnh Hùng: Thiên Thanh

– R. Rodgers & O. Hammerstein II: The Sound of Music Suite

The VYO Grand Concert 2023 promises to be a splendid opportunity to creatively and impressively enjoy classical music for everyone.

Follow updates on event’s page.