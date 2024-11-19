08 pm, Fri 22 Nov 2024

Hồ Gươm Opera House

No 40-40A Hàng Bài, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This concert features 3 Divertimenti and a fun opener of Joplin rags arranged from brass quintet. A divertimento (from Italian meaning “fun”) is typically a lighthearted and entertaining composition. More often seen in chamber orchestras, it also has been written for chamber wind groups and larger orchestras.

This concert showcases 3 divertimenti that couldn’t be more different from one another; however, each work on the program has by and large a more positive and happy framework.

The last piece, Ibert’s Divertissement, is full of humor, even at one point using a police whistle as part of the music, as well as a piano that seems to have a tantrum at one point.

Come join the Sun Symphony Orchestra for a program of absolutely marvelous music! It will be a truly special night.

Ticket: 300.000đ | 500.000đ | 1.000.000đ | 2.000.000đ

Seating plan & ticket booking here

Free delivery in Hanoi: 0965 765 946 (Vietnamese speaking) – 0913 489 858 (English speaking)

Follow updates on event’s page.