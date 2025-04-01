Introducing The Unofficial Archive: Printed Materials From Vietnam

Book showcase: 04 – 06 Apr 2025

Opening party: 06 pm – 08 pm, Fri 04 Apr 2025

Guided tour: 03:30 pm – 05 pm, Sun 06 Apr 2025

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Entitled The Unofficial Archive: Printed Materials From Vietnam, the project presents a selection from Matca’s collection that includes materials spanning photojournalism, art and commercial photography produced and circulated within Vietnam from the 1950s to the present.

We are stoked to present the re-designed, bilingual catalogue from this project. From 04 to 06 Apr 2025 at Matca, we will host a special showcase featuring original materials from the collection alongside community events.

An initial attempt to activate materials haphazardly amassed through the years, The Unofficial Archive remains open-ended with a view to sparking further public interest. We hope you’ll join us in this ongoing exploration of Vietnam’s photographic heritage.

