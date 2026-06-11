09 AM – 09 PM, 12 – 21 June 2026

Casa Italia

18 Lê Phụng Hiểu, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Italian Republic, the Embassy of Italy in Hanoi is hosting the photographic and documentary exhibition “Women of the Republic. Eighty Years of Achievements in ANSA’s News Coverage (1946–2026).”

Produced by ANSA and promoted abroad through the diplomatic and consular network of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the exhibition retraces the institutional, social, cultural and scientific achievements of Italian women, from the birth of the Republic to the present day.

The exhibition, comprising 120 photographs and historical documents accompanied by captions in English and Vietnamese, begins with the institutional referendum of 2 June 1946, the first national election in which Italian women exercised their right to vote, and continues through the stories of leading figures in the country’s contemporary history: from Samantha Cristoforetti, the first Italian woman in space and the first European woman commander of the International Space Station, to Giorgia Meloni, the first woman to hold the office of President of the Council of Ministers.

We look forward to welcoming you to Casa Italia to revisit the stories of the women who, through their talent, commitment and determination, have helped build the Italy of today.