Funding opportunity: Call for Covid-19 research proposals
From the organizer
In an effort to tackle the pandemic, the UK government’s GCRF and Newton Fund will fund excellent research proposals on Covid-19 in developing countries. Interested researchers are invited to visit this site for further information.
This is an open call with no deadline and no limit on funding request. Please spread the news widely so that we make use of any opportunities to navigate this difficult time.
