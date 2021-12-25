08 am – 05 pm (weekdays), 08 am – 09 pm (weekends), 24 Dec 2021 – 28 Feb 2022

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

In the vibrant atmosphere of Unleashing Creativity Week, we invite you to visit the Vietnamese tea space “Mạn Hảo Shancha” to enjoy a cup of pure and rich Shan Tuyet tea – carefully selected from hundred-year-old tea trees, with strong, deep roots planted into the ground.

The stories around the tea table can begin with delicious tea and ends with the ways of the world. Worries seem to be left by the doorstep. Tea means soulmates, and an “excuse” of fate to be together. Tea is thus delicious and runs deep, like the human sentiment that it bears.

Vietnamese tea space: “Mạn Hảo Shancha” was meticulously prepared by artist Nguyen Duc Phuong (Phuong Gio), with high quality tea products from Homefood – a Vietnamese brand of macrobiotic products, aiming towards a lifestyle protecting nature and the environment.

If you’ve stopped by Unleashing Creativity Week 2021, don’t forget to spend some time at “Mạn Hảo Shancha” to enjoy aromatic tea and we can discuss creativity and inspirations.

