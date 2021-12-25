Talk: Young Creatives – Culture Creates Future

Mon 27/12/2021, 02:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Centre for Art & Culture at 22 Hang Buom

22 Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Realizing the lack of voices of young people, their initiatives as well as multi-stakeholder networking platforms, UN-Habitat and VICAS, in collaboration with the Week’s organizers and SOVICO Group, will hold a talk show on “Young Creatives – Future Creation through Culture”.

The event hopes to empower young, talented and ambitious creatives to speak up and voice their concerns and vision to the city’s representatives, businesses and investors in the field of creativity, and the grand public. This conversation aims to enhance the understanding and solidarity in building a network of young creatives, opening up opportunities for cooperation and development for a creative Hanoi, awakening traditions and evoking the passion for culture, and nurturing united and sustainable creative communites.

This event is part of the event series in Unleashing Creativity Week and within the framework of the project Mobilizing cultural dynamics and youth participation for Hanoi Creative Capital (also known as Hà Nội Rethink) implemented by UNESCO, UNIDO and UN-Habitat and sponsored by SOVICO Group.

Don’t miss out on:

1/ Event introduction and the formation of cultural and creative hubs in the new era, with the vision and hope for young people, and the viewpoint: “Investing in culture is the long-term investment for the future”

2/ Discussions

– Initiatives from young creatives

– Creative space for connection and the ecosystem of creative communities

– Role of young people, the private sector, government and creative communities in the creative city

The event is co-organized and moderated by UN-Habitat and Vietnam Institute of Cultural and Arts Studies (VICAS), with the participation of:

1. Associate Professor Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thu Phương – Deputy Director in Charge of VICAS

2. Mr. Richard Mark Leech, Deputy CEO of Phú Long Group;

3. Mr. Lê Quốc Vinh, Chairman & CEO of Le Group of Companies;

4. Mr. Emmanuel Cerise, Director of PRX Vietnam

and guests who are talented representatives of the young creatives:

1. Mr. Nguyễn Quốc Hoàng Anh, Founder and Artistic Director of LENNGAN

2. Mr. Vũ Tá Linh, Fashion Designer of VU TA LINH

3. Mr. Nguyễn Việt Nam, Founder and Creative Director of Tired City

4. Mr. Lê Thanh Tùng – Tùng Khỉ, visual artist, Founder and Creative Director of TheBoxCollective

—

🎊 See you at the talk to discuss about the future of Hanoi – the capital of culture and creativity

