Talk: After Cre-active Master: Young Creatives in the Creative City

From Unleashing Creativity Week:

Celebrating Hanoi as a UNESCO Creative City in Design, the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam’s Faculty of Communication and External Foreign Affairs collaborates with the UNESCO Office in Vietnam to host the communication contest: “Hanoi – Journey to Creativity”, calling for students across the country to promote Hanoi as a Creative City through fresh and exciting communication solutions. Over five months with the participation of 160 groups from 50 universities in the country and abroad, the contest has announced the most excellent teams in the finale on November 16.

The talk will be a place for the TOP 5 contestants to meet and share their development process to realise their ideas, expressing gratitude for their advisors and supporters, and call for participation and contribution from the youth to the capital city’s cultural and creative industries.

At the event, you will get to see and experience unique and exciting cultural products created by young people themselves; as well as fresh new impressions in cultural experience.

