SiaM vol. 35: The Fencing Master

08 pm, Fri 10 May 2024

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

08 pm, Sat 11 May 2024

Middle Cafe

55 Mã Mây, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

En garde ! Prêts ? Allez !!!

As these orders are announced, fencers slip into a state of agility and vigilance, ready to fluidly go between offensive and defensive moves. Every step, forward or backward, must be taken alongside a steady grip on the sword, a strong square stance, a solid centre, and elegantly maintained balance, all while tuning into the rhythm of the match. To master all of these elements and also have the flexibility to slip between the strict rules and forms of each technique to switfly strike the opponent in their brief moment of weakness—such is the beauty of this sport. One cannot simply rely the moments when the opponent says “Touché”, one has to keep to the form and flow of the fight.

Taking fencing as a metaphor for the wielding of a string instrument’s bow, and borrowing the title of Anner Bylsma’s book, SiaM vol. 35 the concert will be called “The Fencing Master”. It will be a solo cello performance, with two main “bouts”: the Suite for Violoncello Solo senza Basso No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009 and the Suite for Violoncello Solo senza Basso No. 4 in Eb Major, BWV 1010—both composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. These two suites will be performed according to the strict instructions that the composer had left behind and his wife had carefully recorded. In Bylsma’s opinion, to play by these instructions is also the best way to render these compositions and highlight the beauty of the bow. This is not to say that the way string instruments are played today don’t compare to the way there were played before, but is it the most suitable to perform this piece with downbows and upbows that are as similar to each other as possible? According to Bylsma, the movements of downbow and upbow create very specific feelings and energies: the upbow is like an inhale, and the downbow is like a relaxing exhale. To change the way you draw your bow is not to change the music (because the note on the music sheet remains the same), but still, it can really change the beauty of the sound.

If you look back to the period when these suites were created you’ll see that the subtleties of the upbow and downbow can contribute, in their own ways, to the logic and quality of the performance. Releasing the music from symmetry and sameness, even if it requires techniques we’re not used to today, can blow life into the melody.

And so, you should keep sharp focus when you join us this upcoming month at “The Fencing Master” to see if you can notice the moments of musical “touché” in between the ups and downs, the inhales and exhales of the cello. We’ll see you on 10 and 11 May 2024 at the usual locations: Tita Art and Middle Cafe!

Performing musician:

Phan Đỗ Phúc, cello

In partnership with: Tita Art, Middle Cafe, Việt Thương and Steinway & Sons, Zebra Entertainment

Ticket: 300.000VNĐ/person

Note:

– This event is for everyone age 8 and above.

– For those who who bought a ticket but cannot attend, please send us a Facebook message at least 3 days before the show so we can arrange a refund or exchange your ticket for a reservation for a later concert.

Follow updates on event’s page.