The Institute of Strategy, Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in close cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature in Viet Nam (WWF Viet Nam), National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), the Goethe-Institute and other partners organize the Exhibition “Plastic Tale of River” at the Goethe-Institute, 56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi. The Exhibition presents artworks by Photographers Truong Dai Duong and Nguyen Viet Hung and displays video clips, short films incorporating messages on plastic waste reduction. The Exhibition is expected to encourage the audience to have an overview of the current status of plastic waste in Viet Nam, thereby inspire them to take actions for a better environment.

During the exhibition, the Goethe Institute will coordinate with the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment to develop a virtual exhibition model on the Gathertown application to reach more interested audience as well as support to organize a series of side events that contribute to identifying practical solutions regarding policy, technical and communication aspects to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic bags and products.

– The exhibition will be open at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi until the end of February 2022. Organizers are looking into possibly extending the exhibition until March 15, 2022, and will announce any such extensions in a timely manner.

– The virtual version of the exhibition is made available until 15 Mar 2022.

Related side events

– 03 Feb 2022, 02 pm

EU knowledge sharing workshop: “Promoting alternatives to single-use plastics for sustainable production and consumption in Viet Nam”

– 03 Apr 2022, 08:30 am

Technical workshop of Plastic and Health Action Partnership (PHA): “Single use plastic and its impact on health”

Trương Đại Dương

with more than 20 years of experience in the profession, is one of the famous photographers with his own unique portrait photography.

The works of Photographer Truong Dai Duong never fails to fascinate the audience by the soul and love embedded in each frame. The light and color of each set of photos taken by Photographer Truong Dai Duong always have their own nuances. That’s why, those who have been infatuatued with his photos, lighting, and colors with a penchant for painting can always recognize his signature works with just one look!

Photographer Truong Dai Duong is a humble man with kind eyes, who has always devoted special love not only for photography but also for nature. To him, each branch and blade of grass has its own soul. Perhaps that’s why, each of his photographic works contains a soul like his own way of looking at things around him. When working on the photo exhibition PLASTIC TALE OF RIVER organized by the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) in close collaboration with partners to reduce plastic waste, Mr. Truong Dai Duong has shared that : “I want every message will be delivered to the audience through authentic pictures and their own story. Beautiful moments and clear messages will have strong impact. We just need to make efforts from the smallest things, just like the sprinkle of spring rain without pouring still penetrates into the damp soil, and the trees just sprout and thrive…”

Lekima Hùng

I have been to so many islands, even on uninhabited coasts, I can still easily pick up household plastic waste with packages printed in many languages ​​​​of different countries. That drives me thinking a lot. Are we worthy of this planet? What will we leave for future generations? An ocean full of fish or an ocean full of plastic? This is the right time for us to realize that our ocean has become a common dumping ground.

We may come from many different countries and places but: We only have one planet, We only have one ocean, so we have one mutual mission. It is the mission to reduce plastic waste in the ocean. My camera has captured so many areas full of trash.

The people, the rivers have been buckling under the pressure of trash. Once the photos are shared, a lot of places have been cleaned up. My friends have sent me pictures of those same places, the only difference is that there was no trash left. I realized one thing: Only ACTION can make a change.

I would like to present a challenge for you to take actions. It’s a single-use plastic-free one-day challenge. And please challenge your acquaintances. I hope that one day, Vietnam will have A day without plastic waste, the world will have a day without plastic waste. But first, among us, let’s spend a day without plastic waste.

