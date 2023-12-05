”Paradise”

10:30 am – 07:30 pm, 05 – 10 Dec 2023

Chau & Co Gallery

Số 11 ngõ 123 Nguyễn Đình Thi, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Observing the abundance of entertainment in modern society, especially in Japan, Miu Shinoda believes it stems from a collective desire to escape suffering. Influenced by Buddhist philosophy emphasizing the ubiquity of suffering, she confronts societal inequalities and contradictions, acknowledging that joy and escape can be both positive and negative. Miu uses the motif of “flowers” in her art to symbolise joy, expressing the fleeting moments of both “joy” and “escape” through a blend of figurative and abstract elements, inviting viewers to contemplate their own lives and society.

You can meet with Miu Shinoda everyday at Chau & Co Gallery and request her to paint your portrait using watercolour on paper.

About Miu Shinoda

Miu Shinoda is a Japanese artist born in 1988 in Shizuoka, Japan. She has a Bachelor of Education degree from Aichi University of Education in Aichi, Japan. Currently residing in Lyon, France, Miu has exhibited her artwork in group and solo exhibitions in Lyon, Paris, New York, and Tokyo. Apart from exhibitions, she has also worked on projects like designing artwork for champagne labels and creating murals for restaurants. Miu is actively involved in teaching art to children and collaborating with other artists.

About TiA Talent

Based in Paris, TiA Talent is a hybrid artist agency specializing in art management and unique art experiences. Viewing art as a universal language that unites people across diverse backgrounds, TiA Talent represents both local and international emerging artists in France and overseas.

Follow updates on event’s page.