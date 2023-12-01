Art Tour | Art for You

11:30 am, Sun 03 Dec 2023

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ích, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Registration link

from the organizer:

Join us on a special tour of Vietnam’s affordable art fair Art For You led by Claire Driscoll, co-founder of the fair.

This is an opportunity to see more than 400 artworks by more than 200 emerging and established artists. It is also a chance to gain a deeper insight into Vietnamese art with Claire who has been actively involved in the scene for over a decade.

At ART FOR YOU you will discover a collection of sketches, photographs, illustrations, paintings – works, ideas, mediums & meanings, questions and responses by some of the finest creative talents working in Vietnam today.

Please note that the tour is free of charge and will be conducted in English

Follow updates on event’s page.