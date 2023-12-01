Art tour of Exhibition Alternative Mobility

10:30 am – 12 pm, Sun 03, 10 & 17 Dec 2023

High Voltage Building 33B, Gia Lam Train Factory

481 Ngoc Lam, Long Bien, Hanoi

Registration link (15 people)

From the organizer:

Artistic impulses from Hanoi, Vietnam, and Bremen, Germany, coalesce to create the ninth season of the Month of Art Practice 2023, themed Alternative Mobility. The results were shown in parallel in Bremen and Hanoi in two exhibitions launched at the end of November 2023.

The art exhibition tour led by curator Nguyen Anh Tuan and artists participating in MAP 2023 held in Hanoi, is a suggestion on how to approach the works at the exhibition. At the artist’s studio, the audience will participate in aesthetic dialogue and artistic exchange. This is an opportunity for artists to share their creative ideas, while the public has the opportunity to respond to artistic expectations.

The four invited artists Sylbee Kim (Berlin/Seoul), Felix Dreesen (Bremen), Kayle Brandon (Bristol), and Quỳnh Lâm (Ho Chi Minh City) are participating in the Bremen exhibition, together with the five HfK students Alexander Schröter, Jamie Yzabel Santos, Jisu Kim, Mohar Kalra and Renen. Further contributions of the Hanoi group come from invited artists Gemini Kim (Seoul) and Hwayong Kim (Seoul), Yuhei Higashikata (Hokkaido), Akosua Viktoria Adu-Sanyah (Zurich), the curators Moon-Seok Yi (Seoul), Burkhard Melzer (Bern), Jieon Lee (Seoul) and the Vietnamese artists Ngô Đình Bảo Châu (Ho Chi Minh City), Hoàng Anh Nguyễn (Danang), Sarah Morag (Ho Chi Minh City), Nguyễn Vũ Hải (Hanoi). The project is led by Nguyễn Anh Tuấn (Heritage Space Hanoi) and Ingo Vetter (HfK Bremen).

The Month of Art Practice 2023 is organized by Heritage Space in collaboration with The University of the Arts Bremen, sponsored by the Goethe-Institut, Korea Foundation, and Pro Helvetia Swiss Arts Council. The project is made possible with the assistance of domestic spaces-organizations, including the Vietnam National Institute Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), Á Space, Matca, ba-bau AIR, Sao La Collective, A sông, Mơ Art Space, as well as the media partnership with ASEF 360 Culture (under the Asia-Europe Foundation), Hanoi Grapevine, Artplas, Art Republik Vietnam and Cổ Động.

* We aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions in our culture and art events, so please bring personal bottles and avoid bringing drinks in disposable cups to the event.

** The event will be documented in the form of images and audio recordings, serving the purposes of storage, research, survey, and promotion… of the author and Heritage Space. By participating, the audience agrees to allow Heritage Space (and the author) the right to use your images and opinions as material for the program.

Follow updates on event’s page.