Workshop: “Forms & Figures”

02 pm – 05 pm, 15 – 17 Dec 2023

Gallery Medium

240B Pasteur, Võ Thị Sáu Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

Price: 690.000đ/person

From the organizer:

Gallery Medium presents the exclusive “Forms & Figures” workshops, hosted by 42art. The workshops, each centered around distinct themes – “Bling Bling,” Movement, and Traditional Costume.

42art comprises a collective of vibrant, young artists hailing from Hanoi, including artist Zunng, Quyết Dương, Cao Thục, Lê Anh Dũng and Đào Thảo Phương. Their portfolio boasts numerous successful exhibitions, such as “Toi la chung ta” Group Exhibition 2020 , Art For you 2020 and Hanoi Art Connecting 5 2022.

During Forms & Figures workshops, participants will engage in live sketching sessions guided by the expertise of the five talented members of 42art, and experience the art of capturing the forms and movement of figure models

Fri 15 Dec – Workshop “Bling Bling”

Female figure wearing radiant colored & modern fashion

Sat 16 Dec – Workshop “Movement”

Graceful and dynamic dancing movements

Sun 17 Dec – Workshop “Traditional Costume”

Female Figure wearing Northern traditional costume

Paper will be provided by Gallery Medium. Please bring your own preferred coloring materials / mediums.

Follow updates on even’s page.