Collection “The Woman”

Opening: 05 pm, Sat, 13 July 2024

Display: 09:30 am – 07 pm, Tues – Sat, 09:30 am – 05 pm, Sun, 13 – 20 July 2024

TomuraLee Gallery

No. 24, Street 1, An Khanh, Thu Duc, HCMC

From the organizer:

TomuraLee Gallery is pleased to announce, on July 13, 2024, the series “WOMAN” by artist Phuong Luong (real name: Luong Ngoc Khanh Phuong) will be displayed at TomuraLee Gallery, Ho Chi Minh City. This is the first solo exhibition, marking Phuong Luong’s debut with the art-loving public.

Artist Phuong Luong has selected 14 typical oil paintings in the series of paintings about “woman”. Each work has an impressive name, demonstrating the consistency and rigor of the artist’s creative thinking and abundant inspiration. Phuong Luong chose an approach that delves deeply into the subject’s inner self and personality. Phuong Luong’s “Woman” is an exceptionally strong woman with a mysterious soul, going beyond stereotypes about women, expressed through expressionism – The style is characterized by “eye-catching” visual styling and dramatic colors, giving viewers direct, strong, realistic emotions. The visual world in Phuong Luong’s paintings is a collection of free curves and curves. The rhythm in Van Gogh’s paintings inspired her. Two opposing expressive states: flexible and gentle while strong and crazy.

This collection also marks TomuraLee Gallery’s efforts to cooperate with Vietnamese artists, providing them a platform to introduce their works more widely.

Follow updates on event’s page.