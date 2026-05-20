GoSEA Artists-in-Residence 2026-2027

The application deadline is 15 June 2026

GoSEA is a welcoming artists-in-residence programme that connects a vibrant network of hosts across five locations in Việt Nam: Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Đà Nẵng – Hội An, Huế, and Đà Lạt. Each host organisation offers flexible, semi-open and hybrid residencies, creating space for UK-based and Vietnamese artists to meet, share ideas, and collaborate in meaningful ways.

At its heart, GoSEA is all about building lasting connections – bringing together artists and arts organisations from the UK and Việt Nam to spark creative partnerships, nurture friendships, and support collaborations that grow over time. The programme also complements the British Council’s wider initiatives, including grants like Connections through Culture, as well as other artist mobility and exchange opportunities.

We’d love for you to explore the different residency opportunities through the GoSEA Residency Profiles (link below). You can also discover more about the programme through our friends at Saigoneer , who have featured stories about GoSEA hosts across the South, Central, and North of Việt Nam.

GoSEA Artists-in-Residence Open Call 2026-2027

We’re excited to invite UK-based artists to apply for an artist-in-residence opportunity with one of the nine GoSEA host organisations. Each residency offers a mix of online engagement and a two- to four-week in-person stay, scheduled between September 2026 and March 2027 in collaboration with your host.

The programme is designed to support you every step of the way. It covers key expenses such as flights, accommodation, daily living costs, studio space, materials, equipment, translation, and event-related costs where needed. On top of that, artists will receive a £1,000 fee for the full residency period.

Please note that selected artists will need to arrange their own insurance, if required.

Applications will be reviewed with a few key things in mind:

1/ Your artistic practice and interests, and how they connect with your chosen residency host;

2/ How the residency could support your growth as a practicing artist;

3/ The ways your participation might benefit the host organisation and the local artistic community in Việt Nam.

GoSEA places a strong emphasis on sharing creative practices and exploring ideas together. While the focus is on process and exchange, some hosts may invite you to share something from your experience – such as a workshop, talk, or informal session – depending on what feels right for both you and the host.

The application deadline is 15 June 2026. Shortlisted applicants may be invited for interviews in July, and we expect to share results by 10 August 2026.

Before starting your application, we encourage you to explore the host organisations. You’ll be asked to choose one preferred host and one back-up option, so taking a little time to get to know their work and what they offer will help you make the most informed choice.