Day-Afterthoughts

A virus is showing us how globally networked and yet how fragile our public life is. What does the pandemic mean to and for each of us and for society as a whole? Here are some responses from intellectuals and artists around the world with regard to our present predicament and what lies in store for us afterwards.

Romila Thapar – Historian, from New Delhi

Romila Thapar is Emeritus Professor of History at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, where she was Professor of Ancient Indian History from 1970 to 1991. She was General President of the Indian History Congress in 1983 and is a Fellow of the British Academy and holds an Honorary D.Litt. each from Calcutta, Oxford and Chicago Universities, among others.

Was globalization not meant to be improving standards of living, eliminating poverty, providing health care for all, educating everyone and upholding human rights and social justice? May we ask what happened? Can globalization be defended as a continuing future form? Today all our aspirations are being cremated daily and one waits for the devastation of the earth.

Michael Zichy – Philosopher, from Salzburg

Michael Zichy is an Austrian philosopher. He studied philosophy at the University of Salzburg, where he graduated in 1997. His major fields of research are philosophical anthropology, where he is an expert in the theory of different understandings of the human being, and ethics. He is working in the field of philosophy of language, and he is interested in philosophical diagnoses of the present time.

The corona crisis has put the globally networked economic system on hold, thereby exposing its vulnerability; it is forcing states into massive debt and back inside their nation-state boundaries; and last but not least, it is plunging people into uncertainty, threatening their livelihood and subjecting them to extreme psychological pressure. But the crisis also makes it clear that states and societies can counteract the crisis by taking resolute concerted action. Like any pivotal experience, it will ensure that things do not continue the way they were before.

Oleg Nikiforov – Publisher, from Moscow

Oleg Nikoforov is a Moscow-based publisher. He is editor-in-chief of LOGOS Publishers and project coordinator of Lettera.org (including off-university; SloWar.tv; post-babel.ru; #100Revolution(s) etc.). He holds a PHD in Philosophy and is specialized in the existential analytics of Martin Heidegger’s and philosophy of media. LOGOS Publishers is focused on the development of the analytical and pragmatical potential of the humanitarian knowledge in contemporary Russia.

My hope is a new unity of humanity, despising its “yesterday’s” Babylonian scattering, in our laughing at the formal distinctions of races, classes, nations and historical circumstances. Indeed, the challenging power, opposing the mankind now as COVID-19, does not recognize these differences, – and why should we?

Anne Weber – Author and translator, from Paris

Anne Weber (b. 1964 in Offenbach, Germany) has been based in Paris since 1983. Her oeuvre ranges widely from the “mythological novel” Tal der Herrlichkeiten (“Valley of Splendours”) to the autobiographical essay Ahnen. Ein Zeitreisetagebuch (“Ancestors: Diary of a Journey Through Time”) about her own family history. She always writes two versions of her books, one in French and one in German, and also translates literary works by other writers into French and German.

President Macron spoke of war, a war that I, armed with soap and disinfectant, am supposed to fight mainly by holing up at home. Another war awaits me there: the war against myself and my fears, which no soap will wash away and for which there is no cure.

Eva Illouz – Giáo sư xã hội học ở Jerusalem và Paris

Eva Illouz was born in Fez, Morocco, raised and educated in France and then later in Israel and the United States. Currently, she is a full professor in the Department of Sociology at the Hebrew University, Jerusalem and Directrice d’Etudes at the EHESS in Paris. Her research interests include sociology of culture, sociology of emotions, sociology of capitalism, and the effect of consumerism and mass media on emotional patterns.

the young people who see and experience firsthand what the collapse of the world may look like will know how to monitor the world better. Short of that, there will no longer be a public or a private interest to defend. It will become nasty and brutal, as the Philospher Thomas Hobbes said, it is about the state of men in nature.

