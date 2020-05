Concert: We Return

Exhibition: Seeing Cự Đà Mành Studio The exhibition consists of more than 50 works with gouache materials

Exhibition: KHẢI Manzi Exhibition Space The installation created for the 2018 Biennale

Exhibition: New Day Returns Hanoi Studio Gallery A group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery

Drawing contest "Blue World" Online event A competition for kids to experience and tell their story through artistic language

Exhibition: Ruc Ra Ruc Dich 11 venues of Toong Co-working Space in Hanoi and Saigon More than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules entitled Cracked – Rife – Sow