Exhibition: 100 Seasons of Lotus (1920 – 2020)

Opening: Sat 30 May 2020, 10 am

Exhibition: 31 May – 05 June 2020, 09:30 am – 05 pm

Chọn Art Auction House

No 63 Hàm Long, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Artist Huynh Van Thuan was born on 18 Apr 1920 in Binh Hoa Commune, Go Vap District, Gia Dinh Province, now as Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City and died on 18 Oct 2017. Talking about Huynh Van Thuan, people immediately remember the art of engraving attached to the image of daily life that he puts into a tight composition, and contains a lot of elaboration to the smallest detail. Along with engraving, many people also know him as one of the best artist in painting propaganda poster and marked himself as a glorious spot in the revolutionary art of the country. But perhaps, one of the meticulously composed works saved to this day has further enhanced the name of Huynh Van Thuan is his sketch selected by President Ho Chi Minh as the symbol of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. In particular, artist Huynh Van Thuan is also the one who contributed with artists Le Pha, Bui Trang Chuu to draw the own currency of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. At that time, the 10 dong in red, the 10 dong in purple, and the stamp template of 1965, 1967 and 1970 were all the works that made people love Huynh Van Thuan even more. Perhaps due to his talent in painting and his dedication, he has many paintings selected by Uncle Ho as gifts for other heads of state and kept at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of artist Huynh Van Thuan – a true artist with bright personality – “100 Seasons of Lotus”, Van Lang Center and Binh Minh Art Gallery in collaboration with Chọn Art Auction House would like to introduce to colleagues, painters, collectors, the public who love the art of the capital some sketching works by artist Huynh Van Thuan. Hopefully, through this exhibition week, you will partly understand more about the artist from his passionate sketches.

