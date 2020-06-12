Day-Afterthoughts: A theatre night with open discussion

Mon 15 June 2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut Hanoi

56-58-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình,Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

With the performance of actors and actresses from the Vietnam Youth Theatre

When the Corona virus emerges in a jiffy and explodes into a global pandemic, people suddenly stop in the middle of the intoxication of life, open their eyes to look around and see how globally connected and yet how fragile our public life is.

As the author Petra Hůlová (Praha) wrote: “What we are all currently experiencing is pushing the boundaries of our imagination. We have always been told that we live in a system that cannot be changed, one for which there are no alternatives. Yet, now we see how radically life can change within a matter of days. This experience in itself is valuable. ”

In the roles of individuals from different cultures who directly confront the interference caused by CoVid, the actors of the Vietnam Youth Theater do not reflect the fears of the pandemic, but a deep awareness of each individual with the symbolic values ​​of the current situation for their society, convey the long-term consequences of the crisis, which affects the whole community, and above all, the hope that they find or create in the midst of the crisis as well as the individual’s reaction to such major changes.

After the performance, we invite the audiences to participate in an open discussion to exchange their personal perspectives on the subject.

Due to the limited number of seats, we recommend the audiences to be present 30 minutes before the show.