Concert: Love Message

Mon 03 Aug 2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Pianist Tra My and violist Ngoc Ha will perform romantic pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Max Bruch, Christian Sinding, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Cecil Forsyth. A highlight of this concert is “Swan song” by Franz Schumann.

The concert is supported by Goethe-Institut within the context of CULTURAL LAB – an initiative by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.

Protect yourself and others. Please wear a face mask!

Program

1. Franz Schubert

Schwanengesang, D 957 (selection):

– No.1 Liebesbotschaft

– No.4 Serenade

– No.14 Die Taubenpost

2. Max Bruch

Romance in F major for viola & piano, OP.85

3. Johann Sebastian Bach

Cello Suite No. 1 ( arrange for viola ) Menuet I & II, Gigue

4. Christian Sinding

Frühlingsrauschen, Op. 32, No. 3 (‘Rustle of Spring’) – solo piano

5. Sergei Rachmaninoff

Moment musicaux, No.3, Andante Cantabile – solo piano

6. Cecil Forsyth

Viola concerto in G minor

Free entrance

About artist

Do Huong Tra My

Completed Bachelor degree at Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2014 and her Master degree at National University of Music Bucharest in 2018.

She attended Chamber music group, Orchestra training courses, viola performing masterclasses in Germany, Hungary, Japan, Norway, Romania, Spain, Thailand,PR China and USA. She has played for the prestigious orchestras in Vietnam including Hanoi Philharmonic Orchestra, Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, Sun Symphony Orchestra and in Romania for the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, Romanian Radio National Orchestra.

2018, she returned to Vietnam and started teaching viola at the Vietnam National Academy of Music. Since 2019 she has been a member of Sun Symphony Orchestra.

Ho Thi Ngoc Ha

Graduated bachelor of music in performance Piano at the Military University of Culture & Arts and became a lecturer at this university..

She was honored to receive a full scholarship from Vietnam to Romania for Master. Ngoc Ha studied Piano Performance with Professor Veronica Gaspar and chamber music with Professor Serban Nichifor at the National University of Music Bucharest and graduated with a Master’s degree in Piano performance in September 2019.

Ngoc Ha had performed in many concerts, such as: Festival coral international in Pitesti in 2017 & 2018; Festival of arts season ” The prologue of the festival” in Câmpina; Concert chamber music – organized by professor Serban Nichifor; Concert “Romanian culture through the eyes of foreign students” – organized by professor Veronica Gaspar. She was honored to receive the Ambassador’s invitation, performing a piano recital for the New Year’s concert at the Belgian Embassy. She also performed at the concert dedicated to the 71th anniversary of the state of Isarel on 19th May, 2019 and concert The Night of Gratitude on 30th May, 2019.

Currently, she’s collaborating with Military University of Culture & Arts as a piano lecturer.

