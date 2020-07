Triển lãm: Bình Đen Fine Arts Exhibition House english

"If Known Tell, If Not Tell Fortune" - An Interactive Play by Trà Nguyễn Manzi Art Space An interactive play by Trà Nguyễn with special participation of artist Ngô Trà My and actress Trần Thiên Tú

Cuisine Movies Week L’Espace A special event showing 4 French films about cuisine

Exhibition: Image and Distance Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The exhibition shows the 16 greatest artworks of two Austrian painters

XEM ĐÊM - CÀNG ĐÊM A Light Art Installation Manzi Exhibition Space A light art installation by visual artist Nguyen Duc Phuong and architect Nguyen Ha

Exhibition: Japanese Traditional Dolls Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam An exhibition features 32 Japanese traditional dolls and clay dolls

Exhibition: Musical Painting L’Espace An exhibition combines between painting and music

Exhibition: Love Stories The Gate Lounge & Lifestyle More than 20 unique images by Tran Quoc Dung (Vietnam) featuring the 118-year-old bridge from different angle

Triển lãm Âm Dương Hive Lounge & Stella Steakhouse Triển lãm cá nhân đầu tiên của Lập Phương sau 7 năm sáng tác