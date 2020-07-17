Home Event Listings Hanoi City Walk
24 July 2020, 04 pm – 06 pm
From Hanoi Opera House to Thiền Quang lake
From the organizer:
Our afternoon walk starts in front of the Opera House. From here, we walk to the School of Pharmacy, designed by Ernest Hebrard and make our way along Lý Thường Kiệt Street to Thiền Quang Lake.
Learn about the height of French presence within Hà Nội and its influence on architecture and urban design.
All the participants will meet in front of The Opera House, 01 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm
Limit: 10 people
Price: 70.000 VND
The walk will takes place in English
Once the event is full there will be a waiting list