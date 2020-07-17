Hanoi City Walk

24 July 2020, 04 pm – 06 pm

From Hanoi Opera House to Thiền Quang lake

Register form

From the organizer:

Our afternoon walk starts in front of the Opera House. From here, we walk to the School of Pharmacy, designed by Ernest Hebrard and make our way along Lý Thường Kiệt Street to Thiền Quang Lake.

Learn about the height of French presence within Hà Nội and its influence on architecture and urban design.

All the participants will meet in front of The Opera House, 01 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm

Limit: 10 people

Price: 70.000 VND

The walk will takes place in English

Once the event is full there will be a waiting list