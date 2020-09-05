Germany Film Festival 2020

Tues, Thurs and Sat 08 Sep – 10 Oct 2020, 08 pm

National Cinema Center

87, Láng Hạ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

10th German Film Festival in Hanoi with six excellent films of various genres to be screened.

Language: German, with Vietnamese and English subtitles

Tickets: 35,000 VND

On the ticket system of the Cinema or here

The Goethe-Institut launched the first German Film Festival in 2010. Since then a flow of selected recent and outstanding films from German cinema has been brought to audiences in Vietnam year by year.

The films are carefully selected by film buffs and experts for international trends in films. The film program presents feature films which were nominated for awards or received awards. The films represent the best of German cinema. The German Film Festival Vietnam has become a must-go in the culture calendar for many film lovers.

Through the German Film Festival, audiences in Vietnam not only have the opportunity to enjoy excellent films of different genres, they can also update their impressions and views on prevailing trends and themes in German cinema, explore German Culture, Life and Politics.

The German Film Festival regularly tours through the big cities of Vietnam. This year in respect of rules and regulations to protect from the pandemics the dates are not yet fixed for shows in DaNang, HoiAn and HoChi Minh City. The German Film Festival will be shown in Hanoi first.

Follow updates on event’s page.