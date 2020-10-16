Documentary Film “The Glorious Pain”

18 – 19 Oct 2020, 07 pm

L’espace

24 Tràng Tiền, Hanoi

Wed 28 Oct 2020, 07 pm

Location information will be provided for early registration when we select a location in Can Tho

Sun 01 Nov 2020, 07 pm

Institut d’Échanges Culturels avec la France – IDECAF

31 Thái Văn Lung, D.1, Hồ Chí Minh city

Register link

From the organizer:

“More than 100 hours of filming, 18 months accompanying the characters on the stage of passion and also in the life puzzles to complete in 50 minutes of the film, which are bare, emotional, and respectful moments…”

The Glorious Pain is a documentary film which features the journey of a small classical Vietnamese opera (Tuồng) troup and one of the very few left, as they travel and perform through the Western Vietnam countryside. The Royal characters, behind the closed curtains are commoners and peasants who struggle to make ends meet. The troup is on the verge of disbandment because the main artists were going through a hard time. What future awaits the troup and its artists? Would it disappear in the same way as many other traditional art forms?

The Glorious Pain is produced by The Department of Entertainment Program and is part of the VTV Special Documentary Series. It took more than a year from the first day of location scouting until the film was completed.

The Glorious Pain is also among the projects featuring traditional culture of Vietnam which receive funding from the Film, Archive and Music Lab (FAMLAB). This fund is part of the Cultural Heritage for Inclusive Growth Initiative by British Council.