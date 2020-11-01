Sat 07 Nov 2020, 02 pm – 04 pm

Liulo Arts & Craft

No 76, Alley 281 Trần Khát Chân, Hai Bà Trưng, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Líu Lô’s Monoprint Workshop is back with inspiration from artist Marc Chagall – he is one of the most famous 20th century artists whose name is associated with poetic and romantic paintings. His work is praised for his exceptional use of color.

How special?

It is in simplicity. The colors Marc Chagall uses are only the basic Red – Green – Blue tones, but they are combined to form a harmonious whole and have a little neon direction.

With a focus on minimalism like Marc Chagall’s, our Monoprint workshop will guide you through the most basic techniques and colors, yet still produce prints that are rich in significance and bold colors of each person.

The purpose of the workshop is to introduce and hands-on practice to become familiar with a technique, an art that has already existed in parallel with painting. Artists from the Renaissance to contemporary times all see printing as a means and material to help convey their ideas to different surfaces.

– No age or gender restrictions.

– No preparation required, just come in, have fun and bring your artwork back

– Cost: 250,000 VND / person – Quantity: 5 people

Workshop guide: artist Thanh Vinh

Graduated from BFA at Central Academy of Fine Arts, Beijing, majoring in Printing, studio No. 6

Graduated from MFA at AKV Academy of Art and Design | St.Joost, Netherlands

