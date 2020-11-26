Sat 28 Nov 2020, 03 pm – 05 pm

Viện Goethe TP.HCM

18 No. 1, Cư xá Đô Thành, District 3, HCM city

From Goethe Institut:

Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery and Photographer Christian Berg invite you to a face to face portfolio review session for emerging photographers. This is a great chance to get input on your work and start to engage in a dialogue with the local photographic community. If you are interested, please submit a portfolio as PDF containing 10 – 20 images via email to [email protected] by at latest Thursday, 26th November at 5pm. If your portfolio is selected for a review we will let you know by the 27th of November.

Selected submissions will be discussed and reviewed offline at Goethe Institute meeting room in Deutsch Haus. In no particular order we will look at issues such as image flow, visual consistency of work, overall vision and many other things. There will also be time for more Q&A.

The portfolio review will be conducted in English.

The Portfolio Review session is part of the event “A piece of Germany” to commemorate 45 years of German-Vietnamese relations.

Follow updates on event’s page.