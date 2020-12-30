Tet Craft playgrounds

Fri 08 Jan 2021, 02 pm – 09 pm

Sat 09 Jan 2021, 09:30 am – 09 pm

Sun 10 Jan 2021, 09:30 am – 06 pm

Complex 01

No 29, alley 31, lane 167 Tay Son, Dong Da, Hanoi

From the organizer:

As the most fabulous craft event in Hanoi to say goodbyes to the bastard 2020, traditional and modern tastes combine in Tết Craft Playgrounds, where you hit the Tet right at the gate till the deep down of your heart, where you breathe the first New Year’s smell and find the most exciting stuff to cultivate joy into your heart and mind.

Ra Riêng, Hanoi Indie Troupe and Complex 01 would like to send invitations to local as well as foreign audiences of art and crafts to come and join our Tết Craft Playgrounds – the most fabulous event dedicated for craftsmen to welcome 2021. Ra Riêng specializes in display and sales of original, qualified craft products made-in-Vietnam. Hanoi Indie Troupe, as its hilarious name, is a group of local makers, local craftsmen or anyone working in creative areas. And Complex 01 is the new focal point of youth – where liberal spirits and the most brilliant dreams come true!

Workshop Schedule

Free entrance

