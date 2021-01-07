FLOW: Notes between Hong Kong and Singapore

Friday, 08 Jan 2021⁣, 08 pm – 08:45 pm⁣ (GMT+08)

Watch it here

From the organizer:

The 45-minute live stream concert uncovers and contrasts the cultures of two cities in the time of COVID-19, through a visual and aural collaboration with well-loved musicians from Hong Kong and Singapore. ⁣

Through original compositions, be transported to the city of love, Paris, as you reminisce about a time with a special someone. As the new year opens, remember to be unapologetically yourself and to be original and free with A Mindful of Things. Learn new languages and explore new ways of expressing yourself with Literacy. As we move on from 2020, a year stricken by the pandemic, remember how we adapted to the new normal while Trapped in Cities. Finally, Flow with us as the music takes you through an intersection of music notes, concepts and people.

Featuring from Hong Kong: international harmonica virtuoso CY Leo, seasoned saxophonist Timothy Sun and renowned young pianist Joyce Cheung. From Singapore, top jazz pianist and organist Chok Kerong together with talented drummer Aaron James Lee and up-and-coming bassist Benjamin Poh.⁣

Look forward to an exclusive music video as well as a dialogue session by the artistes from both cities.

Be sure to bookmark the link. See you on Friday!⁣