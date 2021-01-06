A Night of Music & Talk

Fri 08 Jan 2021, 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

‘Am I a man who dreamt of being a sound, or am I a sound dreaming that I am a man?’

Manzi is pleased to invite you to a special night of music and talk named ‘Am I a man who dreamt of being a sound, or am I a sound dreaming that I am a man?’ by two Jrai artists R’Cham Tih and Ksor Sep.

At the event, the two artists will play traditional Jrai musical instruments such as the k’ni, ting ning and t’rung …, will sing hri and tell audience their Jrai epic tales (Khan).

‘Am I a man who dreamt of being a sound, or am I a sound dreaming that I am a man?’ will take Hanoi audience on an auditory journey into long-unheard music & epics of Jrai people, bring them an extraordinary experience of indigenous culture in the Central Highlands.

Please note that the event will be conducted in Vietnamese.

Seating limited, please register by filling in this event’s reservation confirmation section.

A minimum contribution of 100,000 vnd/each audience will be required and collected at door during check-in prior to the event. All donations from the audience will be given back to the artists.

About the artists:

The two artists R’Cham Tih and Ksor Sep took the guiding roles in Nguyễn Trinh Thi’s video & sound installation entitled ‘Landscape #4: How to Improve the World’ which is currently on display at Manzi Exhibition Space until 10 Jan 2021.

R’Cham Tih

Born and grew up in Jut Village, Gia Lai province, started playing musical instruments from a very young age. R’Cham Tih is a talented musician and craftsman, master of many Central Highlands instruments such as Ting Ning, K’ni, T’rung and K’loong Put. Even named his children after the musical instruments, Tih devoted himself to the preservation and development of traditional music of Jrai and the Central Highlands as well. He is also a passionate teacher who becomes an inspiration for local young generation.

Ksor Sep

Born and grew up in Brel village, Gia Lai province, Ksor Sep started learning to tell Khan (epic) and sing Hri at the age of 15. It is the customs that the Jrai people gathered every night to sing Hri and tell Khan after their hardworking day on the fields. Nowadays this ancient tradition seem to disappear and there’s hardly anyone who can sing Hri and remember any epics. Ksor Sep is probably the last person in his village. With a wonderful oral memory, Sep is indeed a treasure trove of indigenous knowledge of the Jrai people. Unfortunately, since his village has stopped to practice any traditional rituals, Sep no longer has a chance to gather with the villagers, drink some wine and tell them epics as before.

The event is supported by the Goethe Institut and FAMLAB (British Council Vietnam)

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine

Follow updates on event’s page.