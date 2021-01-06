Pan Pacific Hanoi Tet Gift Box in 2021

Jan – 11 Feb 2021

Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Spring is on the way bringing new hope and new lives as blossoms are in full bloom, gathering the fresh scent, warm weather and gentle breezes.

In the vibrant atmosphere to welcome New Year of the Ox, Pan Pacific Hotel Hanoi unveils 2021 Tet gift box collection named “Moc Lan Hy” inspired by magnolia flowers – the symbol of pure beauty and decked out with the red theme revealing a new beginning of good luck and good fortune.

Skillfully embellished with the brocade material giving the package a lavish and elegant look, Moc Lan Hy evokes thousands of joy and goodness sent straight to your loved one’s front door when Tet approaches. Sending Moc Lan Hy is sending a new year filled with happiness!

Tet Gift Boxes are available for purchase at our hotel lobby until 11 February 2021. Great savings and exclusive offers for large order.

Brochure

Contact information:

Hotline: (+84) 93 612 9166 | [email protected]

Ms.Diep Anh: (+84) 977 095 372 or Ms. Hoa: (+84) 936 129 166 | [email protected]