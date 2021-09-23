Fundraising Live Concert – Saigon Playlist

Sat 25 Sep 2021, 07 pm – 09 pm

Livestream on fanpage RMIT Vietnam Student Council – SGS, POPS App, or watch here

From the organizer:

Our fundraising event Saigon Playlist is open from 17 Sep 2021 to 06 pm 29 Sep 2021, aiming to support Trang Khuyet Charity’s “One more meal, one more smile” campaign. This would help to buy food and meals for abandoned children and elders living in community houses in HCMC.

Especially on 25 Sep 2021, a fundraising live concert will be aired on RMIT Vietnam Student Council – SGS fanpage with the participation of Khắc Việt, Phan Mạnh Quỳnh, Thịnh Suy, Osad, K-ICM, Lyly, Janie, MC Khánh Vy, Chloe Nguyễn, and Lúp Phương!

This concert is completely free of charge!

Let’s join hands with RMIT Vietnam Student Council to bring lots of smiles and joy to the elderly and children, especially in this challenging time. Any donation is appreciated and will contribute a huge impact on bringing nutritious and fulfilling meals to homeless shelters and community houses!

All donations please kindly deposit to:

Account number: 4999678 – Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) – Branch: Ho Chi Minh City

Account name: QUỸ TỪ THIỆN & BTXH TRĂNG KHUYẾT

MoMo: Scan QR code or visit here

Description: SGP – YOUR NAME

To track your donations, please visit here

Frequently Asked Questions here

(Tracking list will be updated everyday at 09 am and 09 pm. For us to update all transactions fully and transparently, please kindly write the transfer description as above)

Follow updates on event’s page.