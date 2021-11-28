02 – 08 Dec 2021, 09:30 am – 08 pm

Work Room Four

31/67 Tô Ngọc Vân, Tây Hồ

From Manzi:

Dear Hanoi,

2021 has been a challenging year for all of us and there is no doubt that the arts and cultural sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic. Living through these unprecedented times, we have all turned to the creative endeavours of artists and designers to bring us joy in these strange times; to make sense of life where words fail us, or to escape our uncomfortable realities. Art moves people, it brings hope, curiosity and aspiration.

So, Art For You, the affordable art fair organised by Manzi Art Space and Work Room Four is back to Hanoi this December with its 14th edition. It is at this time more important than ever to consider how you can support your local artistic community by being a patron of the arts, no matter how small. We hope you consider what an impact buying art from local practitioners can have.

Art For You was founded in 2014 with the ambition to remunerate artists for their work and support independent art spaces in Hanoi. Over the course of the last 7 years, the art fair has grown into an anticipated art event trusted by artists and audience alike. Art For You has consistently strived to nurture and develop a network of more than 200 artists showcasing over 400 pieces of Art in each fair. The fair is a thoughtfully displayed and well curated selection of Vietnam’s most exciting talent and ensures that both seasoned and novice buyers of art find something extraordinary to take home.

Art For You 14th Edition will take place across SEVEN days only and many artworks will be repriced for those days ONLY to fit within the fair pricing range of $25 to $900.

Note Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 Pandemic, all visitors are required to wear mask, scan QR code and use the hand sanitizer provided at the entrance

Follow updates on event’s page.