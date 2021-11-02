2nd Vietnam Design Week – Vietnam Design Week 2021 with the theme “Awakening Traditions”

27 Nov – 03 Dec 2021

From Vietnam Design Week 2021 :

Vietnam Design Week is a program to showcase excellent Vietnamese products and designers in the fields of: Communication design, Living design, Decor & Object design, Clothing design and Public design. The program includes a series of activities such as the “Designed by Vietnam” Contest, exhibitions, seminars, conferences, open studios, etc. to promote the development of the design industry in particular and the cultural and creative industries in Vietnam in general and increase the value of Vietnamese creative products in the international market.

The program is sponsored by Vietnam Design Group; co-organized by Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts (VICAS) (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) in collaboration with Ashui.com, ConsMedia Corporation, Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi City, Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam and many professional partners.

Vietnam Design Week 2021 will take place from November 27 to December 3 with the theme “Awakening Traditions” with aims of encouraging a change in thinking, exploiting and renewing traditional values and promoting trends of sustainable design.

When we hear the word tradition, we often think of things belonging to the past – from a static time and place – and yet we do so at the peril of ignoring their inherent continuity, adaptability, and variability. They are transformed by factors that include humanity, society, and nature. Our evolving concepts of cultural identity, cultural diversity, economic and environmental justice all affect how we define the role of traditions in contemporary society. Preserving tradition in the field of fashion design, therefore, cannot be seen as simply a cut and paste process. They cannot be effectively preserved by simply manipulating and integrating national symbols, religious traditions and local culture in a facile or propagandistic way. It must be taken seriously, renewed with a spirit of respect for history and our ancestors yet brave enough to push them forward to ensure their continued relevance.

The Designed by Vietnam Contest within the framework of Vietnam Design Week 2021 has started from July and received 183 design idea entries. The Jury of Vietnam Design Week 2021 selected 30 finalist designs (TOP25+5) for further mentorship and exhibition at Thai Hoc Main Hall, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Hanoi) and on virtual exhibition space at the official website.

Other activities will be organized within the framework of Vietnam Design Week 2021 including:

– Conference “Creative Design From the Cultural Resource of Hanoi – The Capital” (09 am – 12 pm, 28 November) chaired by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports to share their action plan and policy mechanism of Hanoi city as a “Creative City” of Design within the UNESCO’s Creative City Network.

– Seminar “Awakening Traditions” (09 am – 12 pm, 29 November) will discuss the traditional values that are utilized and embodied in contemporary applied product design.

– Seminar “Imbued with identity” (09 am – 12 pm, ngày 30/11) chaired by the Thua Thien Hue Institute for Development Studies (HueIDS) to share the importance of inheriting and promoting Hue traditions in particular and Vietnam’s in general, with current practical activities of young people, encouraging young people to apply traditional cultural values in contemporary life in Hue.

– Conference “Designed by VietNam – Design & Production” (09 am – 12 pm, 1st November) with sharings that aim to promote the “Designed by Vietnam” campaign in design and production to increase the value of Vietnamese products and goods.

Besides the Popup at the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam featuring Sadec District, Kilomet109, VietCraft, Collective Sōnsōn…, a series of “open studio” activities carried out online all day on December 2nd will takes you go explore the inside of some art and design studios, where works and products are born (Ta Huy Long, Dinh Cong Dat, 282design, Trucchi Garden, Phap Lam Hue, Nguyen Tan Phat, Thang Kieu, etc. ). Audiences will have a unique tour to the workspaces of artists, designers and pioneers of their fields, to celebrate these practitioners and learn about their creative process. When artists and designers open their studios to the public, it creates a place for more close, honest, and transparent conversation. It is also an opportunity for artists and designers to share their innovative and creative solutions to some of the most pressing social and environmental challenges faced by the creative industries today.

Finally, the Award Ceremony of Designed by Vietnam Contest taking place from 17:00 on December 3 will close Vietnam Design Week 2021.

Activities of Vietnam Design Week 2021 are opened for all public via online platform at VNDW official facebook page.