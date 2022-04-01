Screening of the Spanish film OMEGA in Da Nang

Thurs 07 Apr 2022, 07 pm

Lê Độ Cinema Center

46 Trần Phú, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng

From the organizer:

On the occasion of the official working visit of the Ambassador of Spain, Mrs. Pilar Méndez Jiménez, to the central region of Vietnam, the Embassy of Spain in Vietnam has the pleasure to present a free screening of the Spanish film OMEGA (subtitled in Vietnamese and English) at Le Do Cinema Center (46 Tran Phu, Hai Chau, Da Nang) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 pm.

OMEGA is a documentary film that narrates the gestation and development of the legendary flamenco-rock album of the same title, composed by maestro Enrique Morente and the rock band Lagartija Nick from Granada in 1996. It is a groundbreaking album with great impact on the national and international music scenes in which Morente adapted songs by Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and put music to Federico García-Lorca poems. The film was nominated for the Best Documentary Film at the Goya Awards.

The event consists of a single screening at Le Do Cinema Center in Da Nang, on the date and time indicated. The entrance is free on a first come – first served basis until full capacity.

The event is being organized taking into account the epidemiological prevention measures and for that reason, the audience will be asked to strictly comply with the 5K message while being at the cinema.