Thank You For Coming

Every Saturday from 02 Apr, 08 pm

Theatre 21

21, alley 12/2/5 Đặng Thai Mai, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“Why do we sacrifice so much energy to our art?

Not in order to teach others but to learn with them what our existence, our organism, our personal and repeatable experience have to give us; to learn to break down the barriers which surround us and to free ourselves from the breaks which hold us back, from the lies about ourselves which we manufacture daily for ourselves and for others; to destroy the limitations caused by our ignorance or lack of courage; in short, to fill the emptiness in us: to fulfill ourselves…art is a ripening, an evolution, an uplifting which enables us to emerge from darkness into a blaze of light.” – Jerzy Grotowski

Theatre 21 invites you to a rich, fanciful, and unconventional journey full of suspense lead by ATH’s drama team. Open the door of theatre 21 and embark in a creation full of surpises: 6 short plays, 6 personal universes, 6 ways to view the world, directed by 6 different directors. As in our troubled times, telling stories and reflecting upon our human nature as well as our capacity to live together is more than necessary.

Are you ready to explore all the possibilities offered by the stage, and look into the mirror it holds up to you? The adventure will be fullfilled with chills and amusements, with lights and shadows… like our world, and our souls!

Ticket: 300.000VND/person (OFF 30% for students with student card)

How to pay your ticket ?

– At Theatre 21 : 16:00 – 18:00 ( Mon – Fri) or 10:00 – 12:00 ( Sat)

– At the entrance

– By bank transfer :

NGUYEN HOA MY – 90228625 – VPBANK – CHI NHANH SO GIAO DICH

Please precise your booking NAME & your phone number in the message.

Follow updates on event’s page.