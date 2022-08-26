01 – 03 Sep 2022

Various locations in and around the Red River (Hanoi, Vietnam) and WH22 (Kassel, Germany)

From the organizer:

Nhà Sàn Collective and Á Space are very delighted to invite our friends in Hanoi and Kassel to: IN:ACT 2022

IN:ACT 2022 is the continuation of IN:ACT, Nhà Sàn Collective’s long-term program initiated in 2010 with a focus on performance art.

With the participation of artists:

— In Kassel (Germany): Nguyễn Quốc Thành, Phan Đông Thái, Quỳnh Đông, Nguyễn Thuỷ Tiên, Đinh Thảo Linh, Kiều-Anh Nguyễn, Lem TragNguyen, Giang Nguyễn

— In Ngọc Thuỵ (Hanoi): Nguyễn Huy An, Đặng Thuỳ Anh, Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, Nguyễn Thị Diệp, Flinh, Nguyễn Hữu Hải Duy, La Mai, Lại Diệu Hà, Nhung Đinh, Đỗ Văn Hoàng, Nguyễn Đình Phương, Phạm Hải, Phụ Lục, Quang Quang, Nhi Lê, Dương Thanh Quang, Vũ Đức Toàn, Nguyễn Vũ Trụ, Phạm Nguyễn Anh Tú, Nguyễn Văn Thuỷ, Nguyễn Thanh Tâm

And honored guests:

Nguyễn Tiêu Quốc Đạt & Chu Kim Đức (Think Playgrounds), Bill Nguyễn, Xuân Hạ, Linh Lê, Lê Thuận Uyên, Phương Phan, Nguyễn Trinh Thi, Trần Hậu Yên Thế

Program:

* KASSEL, 01 Sep 2022

04 pm – 08 pm: Performances by participating artists at WH22*

* HANOI, 0 Sep 2022

08:30 am – 09:00 am: Gather at 221 Ngọc Thụy

09:00 am – 09:30 am: Traveling from Ngọc Thuỵ Harbor to Reed Island

10:00 am – 12 pm: “Conversing on the Reed Island” with three discussions taking place simultaneously in separate tents:

+ “The “gruella” issue in contemporary practices through sample projects and events” A discussion with Nguyễn Mạnh Đức, Lê Thuận Uyên, and Xuân Hạ, moderated by Ngô Thanh;

+ “On the practice of “project art””: A discussion with Nguyễn Huy An và Trần Hậu Yên Thế, moderated by Vũ Đức Toàn;

+ “On archive, reenactment of performance works and inheritance: “Cover” in Morning-Noon-Afternoon-Evening Performance Art Festival” A discussion with Nguyễn Trinh Thi, Bill Nguyễn, and Lại Diệu Hà, moderated by Linh Lê.

12 pm – 02 pm: Lunch on the boat, and traveling from Reed Island to Bát Tràng Habor (there will be performances taking place on this journey)

02 pm – 06 pm: Performances by participating artists at artist Nguyễn Mạnh Đức’s ceramic workshop (in Bát Tràng ancient village)*

06 pm – 06:30 pm: The boat will come back to Ngọc Thuỵ (and there will be another performance during the journey)

* HANOI, 03 Sep 2022

02 pm – 07 pm: Performances by participating artists at Nhà Sàn Ngọc Thụy

Notes:

– The detailed information of the programs, participating artists and honored guests will be gradually updated from now until the time of the event. Please follow Á and Nhà Sàn’s Facebook pages to be updated!

– There will be a limited amount of slots on the boat journey that takes place on Sep 02. Therefore, please register your slot(s) so that we can better accommodate. Registration form can be found here

Co-organized by Nhà Sàn Collective and Á Space, co-curated by Vũ Đức Toàn và Vân Đỗ, IN:ACT 2022 is part of Nhà Sàn Collective’s ‘Bến’ project for Documenta 15. IN:ACT 2022 is realized with significant contribution from Lê Thuận Uyên, Dương Nghiêm, Võ Tuấn Sơn, Duân Museum, in partnership and with support from Nguyen Art Foundation.

Coordination team in Kassel: Nguyễn Quốc Thành, Đinh Thảo Linh

Coordination team in Ngọc Thuỵ: Đỗ Anh Thư, Hồng Anh, Minh Đức, Hương Ly, Phương Quỳnh, Phương Trang

Translation: Nguyễn Phương Anh

Documentation: Hải Lê, Vân Anh, Trịnh Quang Linh, Đỗ Văn Hoàng

Special thanks to: Lê Hoàng Hải, Lê Thuận Uyên, Nguyễn Mạnh Đức, Bill Nguyễn, Tuấn Mami, Nguyễn Trần Nam

More information about previous editions of IN:ACT can be found here

Follow updates on event’s page.