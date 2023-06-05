SiaM vol. 26: The Wind, the Chopsticks and the Cactus

Sat 17 June 2023, 08 pm

Tita Art

164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Sun 18 June 2023, 08 pm

Complex 01

Lane 31, alley 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Registration link

From the organizer:

What thoughts does the name of SiaM vol. 26 conjure up for you? Though they seem to have no connection to one another whatsoever, it’s sometimes the leaps that you’re encouraged to take when trying to figure out they were put together that can lead you to vivid and irresistibly exciting worlds. Much like children listening to the grand tales of a charming, wise, and surprisingly humorous amateur storyteller down the street, these leaps leave you wide-eyed with wonder while your mind wanders off to a realm where the wind brings with it conversations and whispers, where a pair of chopsticks pluck out delicate images and drop them into the sunlight, where a group of cacti giggles from the tickles that someone seems to be giving them.

If you are willing to let your perception of the world down for a night, if you are open to the idea of taking these leaps with us, then join us on the nonlinear, unexpected journey of vol. 26. “The Wind, the Chopsticks and the Cactus” will bring you through time and space, through settings and cultures, via the music of composers Franz Strauss, Đỗ Hồng Quân, John Cage and Carl Reinecke. Witness an unusual yet fluid and universal discussion within music, as recounted by the masterful, creative, and adventurous storytellers that we know and love: the oboe, the horn, the piano, the cactus (a percussion instrument).

Performing artists:

Hoàng Mạnh Lâm, oboe

Alexander Oon, French horn (guest artist)

Liao Hsin-Chiao, piano

Chaiyaphat Prempree, percussion (guest artist)

Ngô Hoàng Bách, percussion (guest artist)

In partnership with: Tita Art, Việt Thương và Steinway & Sons, Complex 01 and Polygon Musik, Zebra Entertainment

Ticket price:

The concert will happen at two locations and times:

– Night 1: 20:00, Saturday, 17 June 2023

Tita Art, 164A Trấn Vũ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

– Night 2: 20:00, Sunday, 18 June 2023

Complex 01, ngách 31, ngõ 167 Tây Sơn, Quang Trung, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

– Price: 300.000 VND/person

Note:

– This event is for everyone age 8 and above.

– For those who bought a ticket but cannot attend, please send us a Facebook message at least 3 days before the show so we can arrange a refund or exchange your ticket for a reservation for a later concert.

Follow updates on event’s page.